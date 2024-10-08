She Brought Her Therapist Friend On A First Date With Her, And The Guy Mansplained Manifestation

It’s always wise to tell your friends about a first date you might be going on if you’re meeting someone you don’t actually know.

TikToker Lisandra Vazquez, who goes by @lisandravcomedy, took things a step further and decided to bring her therapist friend on a recent first date with her because she says that’s how bad things are out there right now.

Lisandra met a guy on a dating app who’s a DJ, and she informed him that she would be bringing her friend along on their date.

“She’s just going to come and make sure that you’re not crazy,” Lisandra told her date, reassuring him her friend would probably leave after one drink.

Her date picked out a very loud sports bar, which she thought was the worst place to try to get to know someone, but it was conveniently located close to a venue Lisandra was at beforehand, so that worked.

It didn’t take long for red flags to start popping up, and the first one was when Lisandra’s date began to mansplain manifestation to her.

He then said many women in Chicago don’t have the same “high vibration” that she does. She thought it was bizarre, but then he kept on explaining things like meditation and mudras.

He mentioned that perhaps she didn’t like the bar since it was so loud, so he suggested they head over to his friend’s bar, and Lisandra agreed.

Lisandra and her friend climbed into this guy’s two-seater car, and off they went to bar number two, which was shockingly a “loud frat bar.”

