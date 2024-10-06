She Doesn’t Want To Allow Her Brother And His Family To Move In With Her After They Got Evicted

After receiving a promotion at work, this 23-year-old woman was able to move into a new apartment in a wonderful area.

She worked her heart out to accomplish this, and this is the first time she’s able to live all alone, so she’s proud of herself.

Now, she has a 31-year-old brother, Jake, whose life has forever been full of chaos. She says he’s a nice guy, but he and his wife fail to manage their finances.

“They’ve always been living paycheck to paycheck, and with the rising rent costs, they recently got evicted from their apartment,” she explained.

Jake and his wife also have two little kids, four and six. As soon as Jake received his eviction notice, he asked if he and his family could stay in her new apartment while they get back on their feet.

She has a heart, but she lives in a one-bedroom, so there’s no space for four other people to be under her roof.

Additionally, she doesn’t ever have kids over, so her place isn’t childproofed, and she doesn’t know anything about caring for little kids at all.

“I offered to help them financially — I could contribute to a short-term rental for them or even let them stay in a hotel for a while,” she said.

“But Jake and his wife insist that staying with family would be easier and less stressful, especially for the kids.”

