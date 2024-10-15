She Doesn’t Want To Share Her $300 Bonus With Her Husband Because She Wants To Spend The Money On Clothes And Makeup

This 30-year-old woman and her 33-year-old husband have a very traditional kind of marriage. As soon as they tied the knot, she became a stay-at-home wife.

She then began caring for her husband’s parents as they were declining, and she still is their caregiver.

She and her husband planned on having two children, but they have not yet started their own family.

Now, her husband has a blue-collar job, but his business is not doing great at all. Because of that, her husband asked her to get a job so they could make payments on their home, as their mortgage rate is at 6%.

She found a job as a receptionist, making slightly more than minimum wage, and she works 30 hours each week.

“But I still have to take care of his parents, and I do the majority of the chores,” she explained.

“Husband works 60 hours a week. He makes more than I do, but I still feel it’s unfair. He says we can’t afford anything. We live very frugally.”

“I am frustrated and upset he won’t budge about our spending or consider getting a new job. He was the one who wanted a house and a car, and now I have to work to the bone for something I didn’t want.”

Her boss recently gave her a $300 bonus since she’s been amazing at her job. As soon as her husband found out about her bonus, he said she had to put the money into their joint bank account.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.