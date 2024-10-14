She Dumped Her Boyfriend Due To His Creepy Obsession With Her Mom

This 30-year-old woman and her 34-year-old boyfriend have been dating for close to nine years, and they have a daughter who’s one and a half.

For the last several years, her sister and her mom have been convinced that her boyfriend’s been recording her mom in secret.

Although they kept on bringing this to her attention, she had no evidence, and she never saw her boyfriend record her mom.

A little over a month ago, she and her boyfriend were at her grandma’s house for her birthday celebration.

Her mom was bending over, doing something, and at that moment, she saw her boyfriend recording her mom while thinking nobody was looking.

“My stomach dropped because I knew I finally caught him, and I couldn’t defend him any longer,” she explained.

“Important to note, every time we leave a family function of mine, he always runs to the bathroom. I didn’t think anything of it, but my family admits they think he’s hiding the videos somewhere on his phone during this time.”

“I didn’t say anything but we quickly left, where I confronted him on the ride home. He went pale and started shaking like a leaf. I asked to see his phone- videos and photos. Nothing. I asked to see his hidden and recently deleted; he freaked out and said he couldn’t open it. The face recognition wasn’t working or something.”

Not wanting to cause a scene with their little girl sitting in the back of the car, she let it go and made herself busy with tucking their daughter into bed for the night.

