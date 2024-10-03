She Just Found Out Her Husband Lost Over $230,000 In The Stock Market, And He’s Been Lying To Her About Money For A Long Time

Thirteen years ago, this woman began dating her husband, and they tied the knot five years ago. They’ve had their fair share of difficulties, but she thought they grew past that and have been in a great place.

Back in 2021, her husband lost over $150,000 in the stock market, and instead of calling it quits, he kept attempting to win back the money he lost, which resulted in him losing such an enormous amount of cash.

Her husband was somewhat forthcoming about how much he messed up there, and they managed to overcome that.

However, a year later, her husband kept on putting money into the stock market without telling her, resulting in another loss of around $30,000 or more.

“He borrowed money from his parents without telling me; he took money out of our accounts,” she explained.

“Honestly, the only reason I found out about it was because we were buying a house, and they needed to see all of our financial information.”

She had just gotten pregnant, and she was furious with him. She gave him an ultimatum: invest in the stock market one more time without disclosing it to her, and she would leave him.

Yesterday evening, she came across a Reddit post he made last night, and she found out that he’s kept on investing in the stock market for the last two years and hiding that from her.

Her husband’s lost $50,000 more to the stock market, and she’s sick of him lying about money, which has been going on for a long time.

