She Made The Mistake Of Getting Steamy With Her Baby Daddy, And Now Her Husband Wants A Divorce

This woman got pregnant when she was just a teen, and after giving birth to her daughter, her baby daddy decided he didn’t really want to be that involved.

She was left to raise her daughter as a single teen mom, and her parents did help her out. Several months ago, her daughter celebrated a birthday, and surprisingly, her daughter’s dad showed up for the party.

“He complimented me, and after that day, he started texting me every morning, wishing me a good day,” she explained.

“At first, it felt strange, and I should’ve shut it down, but instead, I started responding. The conversation progressed; he would tell me he missed our relationship and missed [sleeping] with me; I was the best he’d ever had…”

“I got too comfortable. I began sharing issues about my marriage with him, and eventually, it escalated into [steamy texts] and exchanging pictures.”

She sent those spicy photos to her daughter’s dad one night, and the very next day, she felt gross and remorseful.

She’s married, so she instantly told her husband that she made a big mistake. Instead of being sympathetic, her husband freaked out and started calling her every single terrible name he could think of.

When his tirade was over, he kicked her right out of their home. Several days afterward, her husband reached out and asked for her to move back in.

He stated that he only wanted her at home because their daughters need to have her there. It’s not that he invited her back because he would like her to be there.

