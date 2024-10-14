She Screamed At Her Husband That She Wishes She Married Someone Else

This woman has two children with her husband, and he’s so grossed out over kid stuff like spit-up incidents and changing diapers that he’s left everything to fall on her shoulders.

She does feel like it is her responsibility to assume all of the childcare-related tasks in their household since he’s the breadwinner.

She never thought she cared that much about having to pull the majority of the parental weight, but it turns out it’s been affecting her more than she realized.

Her kids are challenging right now, as her oldest is potty training, and her youngest is a baby who requires constant feedings.

Yesterday evening, she had to help potty train her oldest while feeding her youngest at the exact same time, and it was a lot to juggle.

She asked her husband to help feed the baby so she could focus on her toddler, and he unwillingly agreed.

While she was with her toddler, she heard her husband yelling from another room since the baby spit up on him.

She hurried along with her toddler, jumped in to finish feeding the baby, and then tucked her toddler into bed.

When both her children were fast asleep, she went back downstairs to find her husband lounging around on the couch with kid toys all over the place.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.