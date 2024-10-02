She Showed Up At Her Boyfriend’s House To Surprise Him, But His Ex Was There, And He Answered The Door Shirtless

A few days ago, this 25-year-old woman dropped by her 26-year-old boyfriend’s house unannounced because she wanted to surprise him with his favorite meal.

When she arrived, she was shocked to see her boyfriend’s ex’s car parked right there in his driveway.

She went up to his front door anyway and rang his doorbell. He opened the door, shirtless, came out to speak to her, and just said that he was sorry for feeling so confused at the moment.

She started swearing and sobbing while insisting she couldn’t believe that he would do such a thing to her (after all, they made plans to move in together shortly).

She let her boyfriend know that she was so hurt that he deceived her and lied to her. She had no idea he was even on speaking terms with his ex after this girl harassed her, him, and his family upon finding out that they were dating a year and a half ago.

Weirdly enough, his ex reached out to her two weeks ago, asking to grab drinks since she said she wanted to be friends.

“…Then I told him I would talk to him tomorrow because I realized she could see our entire interaction from his security camera monitors, and I didn’t want her to witness it,” she explained.

“Now I’m wishing | said more, threw her out, etc., and I can’t help but [feel] like I want to forgive him because I love him but feel ashamed if I do.”

“Any advice on if this can be salvaged or if it’s worth trying to? If not, how do I move on from this? He didn’t chase after me, and I haven’t heard from him… which almost makes it hurt more…”

