She Wants To Divorce Her Husband Because They Got Robbed And Lost Everything, But He Failed To Secure The Right Insurance

For approximately seven years, this woman has been married to her husband, and they recently purchased a new home in a wealthy area.

While their neighborhood is upscale, it’s well known for frequent robberies. Sadly, her new home was broken into, but she was relieved to know that her husband had made sure to insure their belongings.

She’s in charge of their homeowner’s insurance policy, but her husband is in charge of the policy related to the contents of their home.

Unfortunately, she just learned that her husband failed to check their policy (which is one of his responsibilities), and they are only covered for fire and storm damage, nothing else.

“I am so angry. We have lost everything of value. All my jewelry, TVs, laptops. Everything,” she explained.

“I feel like he has financially failed to protect us, and I don’t know. We both work full-time, and my job is very demanding. I’m the only one that cooks (he’ll rarely cook if I’m working late), and I’m the one that does most of the cooking and cleaning.”

“With all of the things I do, how can I be expected to take on and double-check the responsibilities he’s taken on?”

She understands that her husband honestly made a mistake in failing to secure proper insurance for them, but that doesn’t lessen her anger.

The insurance issue marks the second time in one month that her husband has done something she feels is negligent, and that’s the final straw for her.

