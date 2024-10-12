She Wants To Skip Her Brother’s Wedding Since He Didn’t Come To Her Husband’s Funeral

In the spring, this 37-year-old woman’s 34-year-old brother is getting married. She’s overjoyed that her brother found the woman of his dreams.

However, her husband sadly passed away two months ago, and her brother declined to come for one reason: their mom planned on attending.

Her brother has no contact with their mom, and he refused to come to her husband’s funeral because he was scared to be in a stressful situation.

“I informed him as long as everybody acted like adults, we would be fine,” she explained. “He still refused to come.”

“It was my husband’s funeral!! I have a five-year-old son with him. And I could have used my little brother’s support. We have always been pretty close and [have] always been there for each other.”

While she and her brother live a couple of hours apart, they talk constantly and have a wonderful relationship.

Circling back to her brother’s wedding, her father and sister are going to be attending, and she actually doesn’t speak to them at all.

Her brother mentioned that she would have to be around those family members she doesn’t enjoy, whether she likes it or not.

This hurt her, as her brother was being completely hypocritical. Remember, he was a no-show at the funeral because of their mom, yet he expects her to come to his wedding and spend time with people on her no-contact list.

