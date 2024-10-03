She Went On A Bad Date With a Guy Who Used Pickup Artist Tricks On Her, Leaving Her Feeling Dehumanized And Disgusted

A woman who goes by @literallyhistoric on TikTok was recently listening to a podcast episode about pickup artists when it brought up a bad date memory for her.

Ten years ago, she got out of a terrible relationship and was ready to find a new man. On the weekends, she would go down to her local coffee shop and read a book there, hoping that perhaps she could meet a guy organically.

One day, this man approached her and asked about what she was reading, and it seemed dreamy to her.

He asked her out on a date for the following evening, and she was super excited about it. They grabbed drinks on their date, and when the waitress came around and asked if they wanted another round, she said yes, but he interjected and asked for the check.

Not only that, he stated that they wanted separate bills, even though he didn’t consult with her about this first.

She told him she felt embarrassed, thinking she was reading the mood wrong, and it was then that he suggested that they go to another location.

“Like, separate checks, like even if you wanted me to put money in for my one cocktail, did we really need separate checks?” she wondered.

But she was so thrilled about this date that she agreed to go somewhere else and have more cocktails with him, and the good time continued.

However, her date brought up a couple of questions in order to psychologically test her, and while she declined at first, she caved and allowed him to ask away.

