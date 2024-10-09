She Went On A Date With A Guy Who Wouldn’t Let Her Order Anything Over $10, Then Proceeded To Stalk Her When She Turned Him Down

Back in 2007/2008, Jennifer Zepeda, who goes by @jenniferzepeda82, broke up with her baby daddy and moved into her mom and dad’s house.

A few weeks after the breakup, Jennifer and her friend decided to go out and have fun since Jennifer’s kids were with their dad for the weekend.

Jennifer and her friend got all dolled up and hit a local club, where they met two guys. Jennifer started talking with one of them, Caesar, and they exchanged phone numbers.

The morning after, Caesar texted her at 7 a.m., which Jennifer thought was odd since she had only just met him.

Caesar proceeded to text and call her nonstop, but Jennifer still allowed him to take her out on a date.

Caesar offered to pick her up, but Jennifer declined since she didn’t know him. Then, Caesar said he was going to treat Jennifer to dinner, which seemed very gentlemanly.

They went to Olive Garden on their date, and as soon as they got the menus from their waitress, Caesar said that she had to order something $10 or under.

Confused, Jennifer asked if she was allowed to order a drink since there was no way she could order that and a meal for less than $10.

Strangely enough, Caesar said she could only order wine, and she wasn’t allowed to have more than two glasses. Controlling much?

