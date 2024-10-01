She Went To Her Ex’s Wedding, And Now His Wife Is Accusing Her Of Trying To Steal Him

Back in high school, this 36-year-old woman had a boyfriend named Adam, and they dated from the ages of 15 through 18.

When high school came to an end, they broke up on good terms, as they were going to college in separate states.

Throughout college and beyond, they stayed somewhat in contact in that they would wish one another Happy Birthday on social media or say congratulations about various accomplishments.

Aside from that, she hasn’t exactly spoken to Adam in two decades. One year ago, she noticed on social media that Adam had gotten engaged.

She commented congrats and then a couple of months ago, Adam sent her a message asking her how she’s been.

He then mentioned he wanted his wedding to be a small high school reunion since he was throwing the event in their hometown.

Adam stated that he was asking the majority of their mutual friends to come, and he said he’d love for her to attend as well.

Given that she hadn’t seen many of their friends in over ten years, she thought it seemed like a great time, so she said yes to attending Adam’s wedding.

Adam’s wedding happened over the weekend, and she brought her husband as her plus-one. She introduced her husband to all of her old friends from high school, along with their significant others, and they had a wonderful time.

