She’s A Psychopath Opening Up About Why She Has A Boyfriend, Even Though She Can’t Feel Love

If you’re a psychopath, it means you have a severe lack of remorse, empathy, and even fear. Usually, a psychopath excels at being charming, and since nothing stresses them out, they can absolutely come across as, well, normal.

In movies, psychopaths are portrayed as these villainous monsters, full of vanity as well as aggression.

But there are psychopaths walking among us who are nothing like this in reality, and this young woman is providing a glimpse into how being a psychopath isn’t the same as what they portray in the movies.

A TikToker named Vic Path, who goes by @victhepath, is actually a psychopath, and she courageously gives viewers a peek into what her life is like on the platform.

One of my favorite questions she recently answered in a video is, “Why do you have a boyfriend if you don’t feel love? Like what is it that makes you want to be with him?”

It’s interesting to think about. How does somebody who can’t fall in love experience a relationship? Many of us only seek out significant others because we’re chasing love.

Vic first addresses this by explaining that many people express curiosity about how she can have a romantic interest, or even friends, considering she’s incapable of love, which she finds confusing.

She points out that you can certainly enjoy something or someone, even if that means you’re not in love with it or them.

“You don’t have to love everything that you like,” she says. “You don’t have to love everyone that you like.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.