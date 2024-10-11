She’s Been On A Few Dates With A Guy Who Thinks The Worst People Are Rich, And He Doesn’t Know She’s A Multi-Millionaire

This 28-year-old woman has gone on about five excellent dates so far with a 29-year-old man. This guy is easy for her to talk to and makes her feel safe, which is a priority for her.

They connect on an intellectual level as well as a physical level, and she’s never felt a spark like this pop up so quickly.

It hasn’t taken long for them to really like one another, and she knows he’s extremely interested in her, too, since he candidly talks about this.

He’s super intelligent, full of ambition, and talented in his career (which doesn’t pay well since it’s a creative position).

“I work in a high-paying industry (e.g., finance), and he knows this, and he also knows that I have my own one-bedroom apartment in a trendy neighborhood in the most expensive city in our country, so he definitely knows I’m very well off,” she explained.

“I’m pretty sure I make about 10x his salary annually, but that’s not the main source of potential weirdness: I also have $2M in liquid assets because of an unexpected windfall.”

“This money wasn’t a gift, but I got it through dumb luck—a company I worked for went public, and its valuation exploded, so my equity 20xed. The $2M is the post-tax value after selling.”

The guy she’s dating has made several remarks to her regarding how he thinks “the worst people end up with money.”

She doesn’t think he’s taking shots at her, as he doesn’t know she’s a multi-millionaire; she thinks he’s talking about famous, wealthy people.

