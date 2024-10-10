She’s Going To Leave Her Fiancé Because She Wants A Second Child And He Doesn’t

This 27-year-old woman and her 27-year-old fiancé have been with one another for a couple of years.

They have a six-year-old daughter together, and as soon as she learned about her pregnancy, her fiancé was adamant about her not going through with it.

He really did not want her to keep their baby, but she informed him that if he felt a child would destroy his life, he was welcome to leave.

However, he stayed with her, and he now adores their daughter, though he admits being a dad is difficult.

“He became besotted with her, but fatherhood has always been a challenge for him,” she explained.

“To this day, he admits it’s hard for him, and he values his freedom to do things like play video games and go out on his motorbike.”

“Over the years, I’ve brought up having more children, but his response has been that if we have another, it’ll be by accident, meaning he won’t actively try…”

Her fiancé has always felt that if they were meant to have a second child, it would happen, but it didn’t.

At the beginning of this year, she got pregnant, and while she experienced anxiety over how they would figure out the childcare and money, she was still thrilled.

