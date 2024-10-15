She’s Making Her Youngest Daughter Pay $1,000 For Backing Out Of Her Sister’s Bridal Party At The Last Minute

At the beginning of November, this woman’s oldest daughter is getting married, and she didn’t make plans to include her youngest daughter, 16-year-old Emma.

Emma desperately wanted to be a bridesmaid and ended up badgering her oldest daughter via text to add her to the bridal party.

Her oldest daughter said yes, even though she had to pay more money to add Emma in and make other accommodations to her planning.

It cost $1,000 each for Emma’s bridesmaid dress, alterations, and shoes. Emma doesn’t have that kind of money, so she and her oldest covered the costs.

All of a sudden, Emma wants to back out at the last minute and no longer play a part in her big sister’s wedding day.

“She’s refusing to wear the dress since she thinks it is ugly, saying it is unflattering on her,” she explained.

“It is but [Emma] didn’t speak up at any part. She said she felt uncomfortable, wasn’t close to the other bridesmaids, and didn’t want to participate anymore.”

“I reminded her that she had been the one pushing to be a part of the wedding, but she was firm and backed out.”

So, here they are stuck with a $1,000 bridesmaid dress that absolutely cannot be returned for a refund.

