She’s Saying A Bakery Ruined Her Gender Reveal After Leaving Her A Voicemail About Her Order

A woman named Ariel, who goes by @morbidmama7 on TikTok, is saying a bakery ruined her gender reveal after they called to leave her a voicemail about the cake she ordered for it.

Ariel played the voicemail someone named Jodie at the bakery left for her in her viral TikTok video, making sure to bleep out the name of the actual bakery.

Jodie, who identifies herself as the cake decorator in the message, called to explain to Ariel that they did not have a lemon cake with blackberry filling for her.

You’re probably wondering why on earth Ariel is so upset about this voicemail in particular, because what’s the big deal about blackberries, right?

“Imagine paying $$, walking into the bakery with a sealed envelope from a doctor, curating a whole special, intimate moment with you and your partner… just to have some random, careless woman ruin it with a single voicemail,” Ariel captioned her video while admitting she cried so hard that morning it made her eyes red.

So when Ariel placed her order with the bakery, she didn’t know the gender of her baby and wanted it to be a secret for her.

She told the person who helped her with the order that she wanted raspberries or strawberries (a red berry) for the cake if she was having a girl. However, if she was having a boy, she requested blackberries or blueberries (a dark berry).

Now, for those of you who haven’t been to a gender reveal party recently, if the potential parents want the gender to be a secret for them, a trend right now is to order a cake with a filling that indicates the baby’s gender.

That way, when the couple cuts into the cake, they can tell from the filling if it’s a boy or a girl that they’re having.

