The Girl He Loves Is Getting Married Tomorrow, So He Wants To Crash Her Wedding And Confess His Love For Her

Wedding crashing is just for the movies, right? Well, no. This 24-year-old guy is still in love with a girl named Megan, whom he used to date.

She’s getting married tomorrow, so he wants to crash Megan’s wedding and confess his love for her. While he knows it’s a selfish thing to do, there’s no way he can live with himself if he doesn’t try to stop her from marrying the wrong man.

He began dating Megan four years ago, and she’s the same age as him. They met in college, and they started out as friends before a romance blossomed. They dated for two whole years, and it was pretty incredible.

“It was the kind of love that the people in those stupid movies had,” he explained. “I was obsessed with her; she was all I wanted.”

“But we couldn’t communicate. It had been a tiny issue in our friendship that had been magnified when we got together.”

When Megan got upset, she preferred to be left alone, but he couldn’t handle that. When he’s upset, he wants to talk it out.

Any time they had a problem, Megan would shut down and not speak to him, but he would try to rile her up and force her to say something, which only made it all worse.

It was as they were encountering all this that he came to the conclusion he needed Megan more than she needed him.

“It wasn’t healthy. I had put her on a pedestal she couldn’t meet,” he said. “She got a job offer fresh out of graduation in New York (an English writing thing – we’re from London), and we both knew we wouldn’t survive long distance.”

