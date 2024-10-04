The Popular Jock Who Bullied Her Wants A Chance To Make Amends Because He Likes Her, But He’s The Reason She’s In Therapy

It took this 27-year-old woman five years to graduate from college with her particular degree, and for four of those years, she routinely got paired up with a popular jock for various projects.

His last name was close to hers, which is how they ended up working together with such frequency. Throughout the first three years of college, her experience with him was absolutely awful, mainly because he acted like a typical jock.

“He was very rude, arrogant, and generally intimidating,” she explained. “For whatever reason, he took a disliking to me within our first few weeks of school, and he went out of his way to be nasty thereafter.”

“It was honestly a really upsetting and traumatic time, and I had to have a lot of support from my family through it. I’m now in therapy about the bullying from him and his friends, amongst other things.”

By the time she hit her third year of college, she was done with this guy bullying her. One day, he was nasty to her in front of some other people, and she put him in his place.

Instantly, he began to treat her differently. He started paying her compliments and, one evening, even flirted with her after having a couple of drinks.

He also seemed to be jealous when she talked to another guy, and he was within hearing range of that conversation.

“So, I figured he’d become attracted to me in some way. As I said, after that incident in our 3rd year, he changed,” she said.

“He never apologized, but he was nice to me. He started referring to me by an endearing nickname. He would have considered us friends, I’m sure. This continued for the rest of 3rd and 4th year. Honestly, I never saw him as a friend.”

