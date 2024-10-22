You Only Need 3 Ingredients For This Viral Air Fryer S’mores Recipe, No Camp Fire Necessary

Loretta Scott Crew is widely credited as the woman who came up with s’mores after publishing the recipe back in 1927 in the Girl Scout handbook.

And while s’mores have become synonymous with summer, they’re still something I love making well into fall.

If you’re a s’mores fan like me, you probably have seen the viral air fryer s’mores dip making the rounds on TikTok over the last month or so.

TikToker Cecilie Bak Klemens, who goes by @ceciliebakklemens, first whipped up s’mores dip in her air fryer on the first of September, and it didn’t take long for more than 75 million people to watch it, over 7.7 million people to like it, and countless others to try making their own version of it.

Honestly, Cecilie has us all wondering why we never thought of something like this before! It’s simple, delicious, and makes use of your air fryer for something other than dinner.

The nice thing is, you don’t have to go out into the woods and hunt up the perfect stick to roast your marshmallows, then go through all of the work of creating an actual fire.

Simply grab your air fryer, some parchment paper, marshmallows, graham crackers, and chocolate, and let’s get started.

First, trim your parchment paper to fit inside the basket of your air fryer because this will minimize mess like you wouldn’t believe (it’s no fun trying to scrape melted marshmallows out of anything, I promise).

Also, be sure to cut your parchment paper so as not to go over the edge of your basket as, yes, it could cause a fire, and this is supposed to be a fire-free recipe.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.