4 Thanksgiving Tablescape Ideas That Are Sure To Charm Your Guests

Who’s Excited About Planning Their Thanksgiving Tablescape?
I get very excited about planning out my Thanksgiving tablescape each year, and now that Halloween is behind us, I’m ready to rock and roll in dressing up my holiday table.
Tablescapes can include glassware, plates, napkins, menus, placemats, flowers, candles, fruits or vegetables, centerpieces, and really anything you fancy.
Here Are 4 Festive Thanksgiving Tablescape Ideas For You
Tablescapes can be as complicated or as simplistic as you please. It’s up to you! One tip I am going to leave you with before we jump into some full Thanksgiving tablescape ideas for you is this: set up your table the evening before Thanksgiving so you can cut down on some of your holiday stress.
Ok, now let’s get into 4 festive Thanksgiving tablescapes you might want to recreate on your own table this year.
Brown Paper For You To Write What You’re Thankful For
Bites of Flavour, which uses @bitesofflavour on TikTok, uses large pieces of brown paper in place of a tablecloth, black plates, matching silverware, beautiful glasses, fake ivy vines, candles, and little pumpkins and pinecones for this tablescape.
Write a big rectangle around each plate in Sharpie for everyone to write down what they’re thankful for this year.
This is definitely an interactive tablescape idea!
Happy Thanksgiving/Friendsgiving – a little tablescape inspo.
A Pumpkin Tablescape
Party Hop, which uses @partyhopshop on TikTok, is showing you how to make a very pumpkin-themed tablescape.
To get this look, start with a full tablecloth on your table, then add a dark brown cheesecloth table runner down the middle. Add in a bunch of different candle holders – glass and metal mixed together.
Next, go for a selection of pumpkin decorations – large and small, velvet, feathered, etc. Then, use an orange, round placemat and a gold charging plate, and top it with your dinner plates. Add in gold silverware, and tie a velvet bow around your napkins in lieu of a napkin ring.
Thanksgiving is one week away
DIY Dried Orange Slices
Carla, who goes by @itscarlaalva on TikTok, makes her own DIY dried orange slices to make everyone’s Thanksgiving plates feel warmer.
Slice oranges so they’re around ⅛ to ¼ an inch thick. Place all the orange slices on a parchment-lined baking sheet. Bake at 200 degrees for two to four hours until the slices are dry. You can actually store them in an airtight container if you want to make them in advance.
Carla places a slice of orange on a white plate, pairs it with gold silverware, and adds a velvet napkin.
Last minute Thanksgiving Tablescape Idea ? Dressing up our table this year with these gorgeous Dried Oranges? These are SO easy to make and give any table setting such beautiful warmth! How to Make Dried Oranges ?? 1. Preheat the oven to 200°F 3. Slice oranges thinly (about ? to ¼ inch) and place on a baking sheet with parchment paper. 4. Bake for 2-4 hours or until dry. 5. Let cool & store in an airtight container
A Neutral, Elegant Tablescape
Joi Marie, who uses @iam.mrsjjones on TikTok, is breaking down how you can recreate her neutral, elegant tablescape.
First, she says to pick out a color scheme (she went with an autumnal one featuring neutrals but also rich reds, deep oranges, and earthy browns).
Jo suggests starting with a centerpiece, as that acts as a focal point on your table. She lays down a beige cheesecloth, then places glass pumpkins and a white vase with autumn foliage overtop.
Next, she adds candlesticks with glass holders. For the place settings, she picks gold chargers and white plates. She then picks wine glasses to add more sophistication and for a finishing touch? Two fall-themed candles!
Creating a Thanksgiving tablescape is a fun and creative way to set the mood for your holiday gathering. I went for a neutral and elegant theme for my table and I'm in love with the end result! Here are some tips I have: 1. Color Scheme: Choose warm, autumnal colors like deep oranges, rich reds, and earthy browns. You can also incorporate some gold or metallic accents for a touch of elegance. 2. Centerpiece: A centerpiece is a focal point. Consider a seasonal arrangement with pumpkins, fall foliage, and candles. 3. Table Linens: Use tablecloths or runners in fall colors or a classic white. 4. Place Settings: Elegant dinnerware, chargers, and flatware can elevate the look. Consider using cloth napkins with napkin rings for a polished touch. 5. Glassware: Wine glasses and water goblets add a touch of sophistication. Stemless wine glasses can provide a more casual feel. 6. Candles: Candles create a cozy atmosphere. You can use pillar candles, taper candles, or tea lights in decorative holders. 7. Themed Decor & Accents: Consider adding Thanksgiving-themed decor like mini pumpkins and acorns. Remember, the key is to make it personal and reflective of your style and the atmosphere you want to create for your Thanksgiving meal.