A Guy Asked Her To Split Their $24 Dinner Bill, Complained About The Cost, Then Tried To Hook Up With Her In His Car

This 21-year-old girl went on the worst date of her life last night, starring a 24-year-old guy. He suggested they go to a Spanish tapas-style restaurant.

They ordered two plates each, which amounted to $6 per plate, and this guy began complaining to her about the cost, even though it’s hard to go out to eat for cheaper than that.

When they were done, and the check got brought over to their table, her date stared at it, then stared at her.

Finally, he asked her to split the bill with him, which she found off-putting, as he was the one who asked her out on a date.

“I think at least for the first date, the person that asks, whether that be guy or girl, should pay, and then it should flip flop after that,” she explained.

“I have also never been asked to split the bill by a guy, especially not a $24 bill, so I was just put off.”

Then, her date mentioned that he was still hungry after that and they should find another restaurant to go to.

A couple of storefronts down, they found a Mexican place, walked in, and they ordered separately. She got tacos, they sat down, and she ended up eating one and a half of her tacos.

As she was organizing her plate to throw in the trash, her date asked if he could eat her half-eaten taco.

