A Guy Brought His Mom To Their First Date, So She Left

Have you ever seen TLC’s I Love a Mama’s Boy? If you have and you’re up to date on the latest season, you watched Matt’s mom, Kelly, crash a date of his, and that’s kind of her thing.

Perhaps you thought that doesn’t happen in real life – a guy’s mom coming along on a first date, but you would be wrong.

Last week, this 23-year-old girl went on a first date with a 25-year-old guy named Jake, whom she met on a dating app.

They spoke for a couple of weeks before deciding to meet up. Jake came across as hilarious and nice. He also was super attractive in his photos.

He even proved to have excellent taste in music, and he recalled that she mentioned her love of Italian dishes, so she appreciated those things.

Jake was the one who planned out their first date, and he invited her to this cool restaurant in Dallas.

“I show up, and everything’s fine at first. He’s already there, we hug, and he even complimented my outfit,” she explained.

“But, like, five minutes after I sit down, this older woman walks in. Jake stands up, waves her over, and says, “This is my mom!” I thought I misheard him for a second.”

Jake’s mom walked over, said hello, and then actually sat down at their table with them, acting like it was no big deal.

