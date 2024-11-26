He Called Out A Teacher For Failing To Help Their Struggling Student, And Now The School District Is Unhappy With Him

This 30-year-old man has a job as a substitute teacher, and over the last few weeks, he has filled in for a teacher who encountered a family emergency.

He took over this teacher’s fourth-grade class, composed of 9 to 10-year-olds. One girl in the class named Lydia caught his attention, as it appeared to him that she was treated as a lost cause.

Everyone told him Lydia was just a terrible child. He picked up on her behavior problems, but he thought she was being mislabeled in a way that was not fair to her.

On the first day that he took over this class, he was told “carpet time” was how the students began their morning.

All the students would sit reading on the carpet for this chunk of time. There was a huge carpet on the floor of the classroom with a tinier rug in the middle of it.

“Lydia wanted to sit on the rug instead of the carpet, and when she didn’t get her way, she threw herself on the floor, flailing and crying,” he explained.

“I picked her up, placed her in a chair, and told her, “You’re going to stay here until you stop.” When she got up, I physically placed her back in the chair.”

“This repeated multiple times over the first few days—probably around 30 times in the first three days. Over time, though, her tantrums became less frequent because she realized that throwing a fit wouldn’t change the outcome.”

But on his 8th day of class, Lydia melted down and started yelling about how she didn’t want to sit in the chair because it was ugly.

