He Learned That His Wife Cheated On Him At Her Bachelorette Party With Her Sister’s Husband

Six months ago, this 38-year-old man got married to his 32-year-old wife, and the honeymoon phase just came to a screeching halt.

He’s been with his wife for five years, and recently, she’s been acting strange about upcoming Thanksgiving plans, which is unusual.

He finally asked his wife over dinner last night what was going on to make her so weird regarding the holiday.

His wife mentioned that her sister and brother-in-law were having some issues in their marriage that leaked out in therapy not that long ago.

Since his wife’s family lives in a completely separate state from them, he still failed to understand why her sister’s rocky relationship was making her so anxious.

He kept questioning his wife some more, and she finally blurted out that she doesn’t want him finding out at Thanksgiving about what she did at her bachelorette party.

His wife downplayed the news by saying she was drinking a ton, but it wasn’t so much that she forgot about what she did.

Apparently, his wife slept with her sister’s husband at her bachelorette party. Her sisters were her bridesmaids, and this sister’s husband met up with all of them for the party, which he previously didn’t know about.

“I told her I needed to think about this (my head felt like a million thoughts and feelings exploded in it) and that I was going for a drive,” he explained.

