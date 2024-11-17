He Might Divorce His Wife For Secretly Becoming Her Best Friend’s Surrogate

Four years ago, this 31-year-old man married his 31-year-old wife, and they’re high school sweethearts.

His wife has a best friend from back then, too, E. He has never liked E, especially since E loves running right over boundaries.

Ever since he began dating his wife, E has attempted to get in the middle of them, and she’s also put him down, saying his wife is better than his nerdy self.

He stood up to E, and since he found that courage, she’s become more passive-aggressive about her dislike for him.

Last year, E and her husband were hanging out at their house, and he went upstairs to put his toddler son to bed.

“After I put my son to sleep in his crib upstairs, I went down and overheard their conversation about starting medical procedures for surrogacy,” he explained.

“I was appalled and asked them what were they talking about. The three were shocked to see me downstairs.”

“I told them I absolutely disagree, especially since my wife’s first pregnancy was very difficult. I was visibly upset and asked why they made this decision without consulting me.”

That’s right: his wife was on board to be a surrogate for E and E’s husband, and she never said anything to him about it first.

