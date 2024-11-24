He Regrets Cheating On His Wife With A Woman He Met At A Hotel, So Now He’s Begging Her To Forgive Him

This man has spent the last decade married, and he says that he and his wife have encountered highs and lows, as a typical couple does.

They did go through an extremely rough phase full of arguments, and he began to crush on one of his coworkers.

He contemplated a divorce, and he didn’t cheat with this coworker. Instead, he confessed to his wife what he was thinking about, and they were able to work past it.

Nine months ago, he and his wife welcomed their daughter into the world, and he adores her. It’s his mission to be the best dad on earth.

“Since then, our marriage has entered a new honeymoon phase. We were both in love and enchanted by our baby, who, despite the work, is our joy,” he explained.

“So, I went to a work event in the Northeast. The event was at a fancy hotel there. I spent time drinking with my colleagues by the pool, and at night, a group of women joined us.”

“I don’t want to use this as an excuse, but this is what happened…the conversation with the women heated up. They were all very attractive, and at some point, I found myself only thinking about going to bed with one of them.”

It just happened, and before he could fully process what was going on, he slept with this other woman who caught his eye.

After the heat of the moment washed away, he felt incredibly ashamed and guilty. He resolved to never cheat on his wife, but he did just that.

