He Retired Early With $3.5 Million Dollars, But He Just Feels So Lost Instead Of Free

Throughout his entire career, this 33-year-old guy has worked in technology. He’s always been laser-focused on his job.

He stuck to crazy hours, was under pressure constantly, and worked his hardest to secure promotions.

“For years, I was focused on maximizing my income, saving aggressively, and investing everything I could,” he explained.

“I shared apartments to keep my expenses low, skipped vacations, and missed out on a lot of life just to stay on track financially.”

“And to be honest, I never really enjoyed my work; I was counting down the days to an early retirement.”

Two years ago, he was able to retire early with $3.5 million dollars in the bank. He expected his retirement to make him feel happy and free.

He was looking forward to being able to explore and do whatever he felt like doing while exiting the daily grind.

However, he doesn’t think early retirement has brought him the freedom he was seeking. Instead, he feels lost and like he doesn’t have a direction or purpose anymore. He honestly feels that being retired early is more draining than the job he was working.

He’s useless without his career and worries that it was all he was ever good at. He’s left wondering what he even wants out of life because he doesn’t know.

