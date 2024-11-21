Her Best Friend Kicked Her Out Of Her Bridal Party For Being Fat After She Spent Thousands Of Dollars Already

Back in high school, this 27-year-old woman met her best friend, Claire. Claire is now getting married, so when Claire asked if she could be her Maid of Honor, she excitedly said yes.

She did everything in her power to make everything exceptional for Claire, like paying for her bridal shower as well as her weekend-long bachelorette party.

She laid out thousands of dollars for both events, and that’s a ton of money for her and her husband. But Claire was worth it, as she’s more like a member of her family than her best friend.

Two months ago, she told Claire she was 4 months pregnant, and not long after, Claire pulled away from her.

Claire kept her out of chats related to the wedding and then made nasty remarks about how distracted she was, but she reassured herself that Claire was anxious about her big day.

“A few days ago, she sat me down and told me she didn’t want me in the wedding anymore. Her reason? I’m “getting too fat,” and she doesn’t want me in the pictures,” she explained.

“She said she has a specific “vision” for her wedding, and I no longer fit it. I was devastated. I asked if this was about my pregnancy, but she insisted it wasn’t personal. She said she was replacing me as MOH with another friend who fit her “aesthetic.”

“I told her if I wasn’t in the wedding, I wouldn’t attend at all. I also handed her the receipts for everything I’d paid for and told her she or her fiancé needed to reimburse me since I’d only spent that money as her MOH. Claire flipped out, calling me selfish and accusing me of trying to ruin her wedding.”

Claire also accused her of being “tacky” for wanting that money paid back to her since Claire argued that was all part of her duties as the MOH.

