Her Boyfriend Dumped Her At Work And Said He Has Feelings For His Friend, So She Told Everyone How He Ended Things

Two days ago, this 29-year-old woman was at work, and her 27-year-old boyfriend dropped by to see if she could take a quick break to speak to him.

She had no idea what was up, but she went on a five-minute break, and he walked right outside with her and promptly dumped her on the spot.

She had just hung out with him alone at her house, and she doesn’t understand why he didn’t try to end things in a more private manner.

“When I questioned him about this because we hadn’t had many issues in the 2 years we had been dating, his answer was, “You did nothing wrong,” she explained.

“When I pressed further, he stated he “just lost feelings” for me; when I asked how we could work on the relationship, he finally revealed that he “has feelings for Sasha” (not real name), and he found out she liked him back.”

Now, he only just became friends with Sasha, and three months ago, all of them had attended a convention located in North Carolina.

While on the trip, she thought Sasha was acting off. For instance, Sasha only wanted to interact with her boyfriend.

Sasha also constantly texted her boyfriend and hung out with him. She did mention to her boyfriend that she was worried about Sasha, but she didn’t force him to stop being friends with Sasha.

To be honest, she was concerned about being branded a “crazy possessive girlfriend,” so she didn’t stand her ground against Sasha (she sees that was an error on her part in hindsight).

