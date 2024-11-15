Her Brie, Cranberry, And Hazelnut Wreath Is Festive And Delicious

We have 13 days until Thanksgiving, so there’s not much time left to get our recipes for the big day in order.

Yesterday, we talked about how to make French onion dip cups, and today, we’re sticking with the appetizer theme!

Sarah Reed, who goes by @sarahtreed on TikTok, has a festive and delicious recipe for a brie, cranberry, and hazelnut wreath that might just earn a place on your Thanksgiving table this year.

She actually was inspired by Ree Drumond, who you might know from her blog or her show on The Food Network, The Pioneer Woman, to make this recipe.

Ingredients:

1 eight-ounce wheel of Brie cheese (peel off the rind, then slice into pieces)

2 packages of crescent roll dough

1 egg, beaten, to make a wash if you want

honey

1 cup cranberry sauce (you can get fancy and make your own, or buy it from the store to save time)

several pinches of chopped, fresh rosemary

1/2 cup toasted hazelnuts

one pinch of pink Himalayan salt

1/2 cup dried cranberries

Instructions:

Grab a baking sheet and put a piece of parchment paper on top while you preheat your oven to 375 degrees.

Take your two packages of crescent roll dough, roll them out, and cut out or tear the triangle shapes already stamped into it.

