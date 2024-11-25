Her Dad Wants Her To Take Her Little Brother So He Doesn’t Go Into Foster Care

This 28-year-old woman currently lives in Denver, Colorado, and she’s not that fond of her dad. Her dad has six children from four women, and she’s the second oldest child he has.

Her dad never cared about forming a bond with her until around a year ago. She met her dad’s wife a handful of times, and she thought it seemed that her dad and stepmom were too exhausted and elderly to be decent parents.

Then, her stepmom was diagnosed with stomach cancer, and after undergoing chemo, it was evident she was too weak to cook food for her 6-year-old little brother.

She went to visit her dad and stepmom, and the only time that her little brother ate was when she cooked for him. Otherwise, her little brother would eat snacks and candy.

Her dad has two full-time jobs and would only be home from midnight to 4 a.m. While her dad was at home, he would bathe her brother and tuck him into bed.

Prior to returning home, she prepped meals for her little brother and bought him different vegetables and fruits to try. He ate it all in two days.

Now, although her stepmom was in remission, she unexpectedly passed away over the weekend.

Right before her stepmom passed, she got separated from her dad and was living with her family. Her stepmom had her little brother with her, but then her stepmom’s family contacted her dad and said if he doesn’t get her brother, they’re putting him in foster care.

Her dad phoned her up to ask that she take over custody of her brother. If she doesn’t, perhaps one of her other sisters might want him, but she’s concerned about whether she can even afford to take her brother.

