Her Ex’s New Wife Is Upset She’s Going On Their Christmas Vacation

Nearly four years ago, this 32-year-old woman got divorced from her 33-year-old now ex-husband. They do have kids together, an 11-year-old and a 7-year-old.

A year ago, her ex got remarried, and his new wife has a 12-year-old child from a past relationship. She is also pregnant right now.

Last Friday, her 11-year-old celebrated her birthday, so over the weekend, they had a party for her at a bowling alley.

Aside from her and her youngest child, her ex, his wife, his stepdaughter, a few friends, and some of their family members were all at the party.

She was talking to her mom and sister when her ex’s mom came up to them. Her ex’s mom made small talk, then said they were going to Florida on a Christmas vacation.

Her ex’s mom invited her to come on the family trip, and her youngest overheard the conversation and instantly pleaded with her to say yes.

She agreed to attend, and her youngest was so excited they scampered off to tell her oldest daughter the news.

Yesterday, her ex called her up in the afternoon to talk about how she was invited along on their family vacation for Christmas. She acknowledged that she would be coming, too.

Her ex mentioned his wife is unhappy with her going, and he didn’t understand why she said yes since they’re not married anymore.

