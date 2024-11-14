Her French Onion Dip Cups Make For A Great Thanksgiving Appetizer

I’m at the point in my life where I’m tired of making the same old appetizers for Thanksgiving every year, so I’m on a mission to change things up.

As I’ve been looking for more interesting apps to add to our table in just two weeks, I came across this recipe from Kasey, who goes by @thechowdown on TikTok.

She says she made these French onion dip cups for a Friendsgiving get-together, and people were impressed.

I’m obsessed with French onion soup, so I’m in. Let’s get down to how you can recreate this creative recipe from Kasey!

Ingredients:

2 Vidalia onions (slice them up thinly)

1/3 cup beef broth

1 Tablespoon fresh thyme (if you only have dried, use 1 teaspoon)

3 cloves of garlic (minced)

3 Tablespoons mayo

2 Tablespoons of butter

1/2 and 1/4 a teaspoon of salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1/4 cup Greek yogurt or sour cream

1/4 chopped parsley

1/4 cup chopped chives

2 Tablespoons of chopped chives for the garnish

2 sheets of thawed puff pastry

1 block of room-temperature cream cheese

1/4 cup shaved gruyere cheese

Instructions:

To start, grab a large pan and put it over medium heat on the stove. Melt your butter, then add in salt and onions.

Make sure to stir the onions consistently as they cook for the next five minutes. Then add in beef broth and continue cooking for the next 10 or 15 minutes. You know when you can move on when your onions appear “soft, brown, and jammy,” Kasey adds.

