Her Friend Dumped Her Fiancé But Still Wants To Go On Her Expensive Bachelorette Trip

This woman’s friend was supposed to be getting married, but she just dumped her fiancé after coming to the conclusion that they just are not in agreement with what they want in life. It also doesn’t help that her friend’s now ex-fiancé is an awful communicator.

Her friend put together a super pricey bachelorette trip, and the Airbnb alone cost $536 per person for an extended weekend stay.

Her friend’s bachelorette party happens to land on the same weekend that she and her husband will be celebrating their first anniversary as a married couple, but her husband said she should go.

So, despite the cost, she planned on being there for her friend, and she and her husband will celebrate their anniversary a weekend earlier.

After her friend called off her engagement, she said she still would like to go on the bachelorette trip and change it to a girls’ trip.

She doesn’t believe anyone has purchased their plane tickets yet, and the Airbnb they booked will give them half their money back.

“I’m not really sure what to do here,” she explained. “I’m obviously devastated for her and have helped support her transition back into being single (helped her move, etc…).”

“But to me, it feels like a big ask to move forward with a trip of this level that hasn’t been fully planned or paid for. I will still go if most people have bought plane tickets, though. At that point, I would feel locked in.”

“I understand she wants to be surrounded by friends and could use the reprieve, but I was initially only willing to splurge and give up my anniversary weekend because it was a one-time thing…so let me know if I’m being a bad friend here! Feel free to be brutally honest.”

