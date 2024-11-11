Her Husband Confessed To Having A Double Life, Then Asked For A Divorce

This woman just had a bad feeling in her gut over the last year and a half that her husband was having an affair with his female coworker.

She brought up her concerns to her husband, who insisted they were nothing more than friends and that there wasn’t anything romantic going on between them.

Then, a year ago, she made the decision to comb through their phone bill to see if her hunch was correct.

She uncovered countless calls between her husband and his coworker through her investigative work.

“The amount of time they spent on the phone made me physically ill,” she explained. “He still swore they were just friends (I know, I know, stupid me).”

“We decided that after being together for nearly 20 years with three children, our relationship was worth “fixing.”

Her husband is in the military, and right after she brought up the phone calls to him, her husband got assigned to a new location in another state.

She was not thrilled about having to pack up their belongings right after finding out that her husband was having some kind of fling with his coworker, but she resolved to follow him.

She put their lives in boxes and made the move along with him. She felt that she would do absolutely anything for her husband, and that’s why she went.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.