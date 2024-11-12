Her Husband Doesn’t Want To Buy Their Dream Home Since He Can’t Fit In One Of The Showers

For more than two decades, this 52-year-old woman has been with her 49-year-old husband, and they have three children – a 15-year-old son, a 17-year-old daughter, and a 20-year-old daughter.

She adores her husband, and he’s always been generous and sweet with her and their children.

Since he’s such a great guy, this is why she’s struggling with how to handle the drama over their dream home.

Two years ago, her husband suffered an accident at work, and he had a position that required him to perform manual labor.

After getting injured, her husband moved to a part-time corporate role at the company, and he’s able to spend more time with their kids.

She makes enough at her job that she can easily support them, so she didn’t mind that her husband switched to part-time. Additionally, she and her husband have more money parked in various assets, so finances are not a problem.

But moving from five days a week of physically demanding work to three days a week of sitting at a desk hit her husband like a ton of bricks.

“He gained a lot of weight during this time and has been diagnosed with Type II diabetes,” she explained.

“I know this has been difficult for him emotionally as he has always been quite athletic, and I have tried my best to support him by exercising together and making healthy food for him.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.