Her Husband Mysteriously Spends Around $2,500 Every Month, So She’s Worried He’s Cheating

This 55-year-old woman and her 61-year-old husband are coming up on celebrating their eighteenth anniversary of being married.

Back in March of last year, her husband started withdrawing a ton of money every single month. The amounts would range from $1,500 to $2,500.

She’s worried her husband’s cheating on her because it’s a mystery as to where this money is even going.

“The problem here is that he has NOTHING to show for all of this cash that he has every month…nothing,” she explained.

“He doesn’t come home with purchases and things that he actually buys, he uses his debit card or credit card for.”

“He will withdraw $500 and a day or two later withdraw more money. What the heck is he spending all of that cash on? Am I bad for thinking he’s cheating on me?”

Throughout their marriage, her husband has been on his best behavior, and he’s currently sober.

She does know that in some of her husband’s previous marriages, he had substance abuse and infidelity problems.

When her husband started withdrawing the money, they began going through a rough patch, so the timing is what’s concerning to her.

– stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person – pictured above a woman in a leather jacket texts on her phone

“This is really bothering me, especially since he has a habit of chatting with women online and going on local hookup sites,” she said.

“If I confront him, he gets irate, so I can’t even talk to him about my concerns. I’m worried he is up to his old habits because what else would he be spending all of that money on each month since he has nothing to show for it?”

“I’m considering leaving him but could really use some advice from unbiased opinions first. What would you think he’s spending all that cash on each month? [Am I wrong] for thinking he’s up to no good?”

