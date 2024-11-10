Her Husband Wished The Girl He Cheated On Her With A Happy Birthday, And She’s Worried He Still Has Feelings For Her

Twenty-one years: that’s how long this woman has been married to her husband, and they have several children together who are all less than nine-years-old.

Woefully, her husband wound up cheating on her, and his affair carried on over the course of several years.

Her husband’s affair began strictly as an emotional thing, which lasted two or three years until turning physical.

Her husband met his affair partner at work, and she started out as his mentor. She then moved away, but her husband remained in touch with her.

“The affair ended a year ago. He wanted to leave, and it was me that encouraged him to stay, and he did,” she explained.

“I understand feelings can’t be switched off at the drop of a hat; he didn’t deny still having feelings for her… in fact, in marriage counseling, he would still discuss how he felt for her.”

Throughout the last year, she and her husband have put the work in to communicate effectively while rebuilding their marriage.

They’re in an excellent spot, and their parenting styles are so much better because of the growth they’ve shown.

Her husband did admit at the beginning of reconciliation that he was in touch with his affair partner’s sister and that he had become close friends with her. Her husband stated he wasn’t interested in cutting his affair partner’s sister out of his life.

