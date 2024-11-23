Her Husband Wrote About How Fat And Ugly She Is, And She Feels Embarrassed To Know His True Thoughts

This 32-year-old woman was relaxing at home with her 34-year-old husband a couple of days ago – she was reading a book while he was cooking something.

Now, her husband is currently in therapy, which she is supportive of. Her husband does tell his therapist about their marriage, and he runs some things past his therapist before talking to her.

She knows that for her husband, therapy helps him be his best self. But anyway, back to that day. She picked up her husband’s phone to look for the photos he had taken of her.

They have an open phone policy, and while she was in there on his phone, she saw he had written notes with her name next to them. That caught her attention, and she decided to take a peek.

“My wife is fat even 2 years after we had our child. She has a pretty face, but even that gets lost in the frumpy clothing, zero makeup, and double chin,” her husband wrote about her.

“This crushed me. I know this was private, and [he] probably wrote it as notes to talk to his therapist about, but this is a bell that can’t be unrung,” she said.

“I just silently put his phone away because I didn’t want to find anything else. I’m heartbroken because I know now what he feels about me.”

Their personal life isn’t up to par, and she can admit her fitness isn’t what it was before she gave birth.

That note destroyed her though, and all she can do is obsess over her husband’s innermost thoughts about her appearance.

