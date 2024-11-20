Her Mom Called Her Boyfriend And Said He Should Leave Her Since He’s Not Good Enough

Some moms really make it a hobby to meddle in the relationships of their kids. This poor 27-year-old woman’s mom is doing everything in her power to destroy her current relationship, but first, let’s rewind to her ex, whom she was with for five years.

Her ex was her high school sweetheart, and her conservative Asian parents didn’t love him at first. But after her ex entered the military, that won her mom and dad over.

“However, he cheated on me with a wealthier colleague and broke up without [an] explanation,” she explained.

“A year later, he got engaged to her. The breakup devastated me. My parents blamed me, and our social circle split between supporting him and me.”

“Some even mocked me at gatherings. My dating attempts failed, and my parents became desperate for me to marry, setting up dates that didn’t work.”

A bit more than a year ago, she began seeing one of her former coworkers, who happens to be four years younger than she is.

Her new boyfriend is a breath of fresh air, and they currently live together. Two months ago, she ended up losing her job, and ever since, her boyfriend has jumped in to support her in an emotional and financial sense.

When it came time for her boyfriend to meet her family, they were excited for her to no longer be single, but they weren’t thrilled about him as a person.

One of her friends from her past, named Aaron, moved to her city not that long ago and caught the eye of her parents.

