Her Overweight Friend Broke Her $250 Designer Chair And Is Furious With Her For Wanting To Be Reimbursed

This young woman has a friend who is overweight, and she thinks she probably weighs around 350 pounds.

Her friend is the only larger one in their group of girlfriends, as everyone else is pretty skinny. She adores her friend and selected a dining room table set with her friend in mind.

She wanted her friend to be comfortable in her house, so that’s why she picked this particular table and chairs.

When her friend used them for the first time, she didn’t like the upholstery or something, so she dragged one of her designer lounge chairs out of the living room and into the dining room.

“I told her it might not be as sturdy as the chairs, but she still wanted to use it,” she explained. “It’s a designer chair, one of those cup-formed ones with thin brass legs, beautiful but not very stable.”

She purchased the chair a couple of weeks ago at an outlet for $250. Her friend sat in the lounge chair and titled it back at a weird angle. A leg on the chair broke and sent her friend crashing into the floor.

Everyone rushed to her friend, who hurt her elbow. They grabbed ice for her friend and tried to make her feel better, as she was visibly shaken.

She knew it wasn’t a great time to talk about the broken chair, and her friend went on about how it was hard to “be treated like this by the world.”

Her friend also pointed out how the chair wasn’t exactly sturdy, but she had said that to her before her friend sat down in it.

