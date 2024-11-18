Her Parents Want Her To Share Her College Fund With Her Twin Sister After She Got Kicked Out Of School And Totaled Her Car

This 20-year-old girl has a twin sister, and luckily, their grandparents set them up with college funds. There was enough money set aside for them to get their degrees and graduate without any debt at all, which is quite a gift.

However, then her sister threw an absolutely insane rager in her dorm room, and that’s when everything went downhill.

“Like, full-on frat house energy—beer pong on the RA’s desk, someone peed in the closet, campus security showed up with backup. She got expelled the next day,” she explained.

In case you’re wondering, colleges don’t give you a refund if you get yourself kicked out, so her sister’s college money got flushed right down the drain when she was made to leave campus.

Her mom and dad were not thrilled with her dropout of a sister, but then they had a change of heart and maintained that her sister is young and figuring her life out, so it’s ok she made a mistake.

But after her sister came home, she took her car without permission and went on a drive to calm down her mind.

And then, her sister totaled her car in an effort not to run over a squirrel. Her sister succeeded at that but crashed right into a mailbox.

“Now my parents are saying I should share my college fund so she can start fresh at community college, and I’m like… no,” she explained.

“I’m already working part-time and trying to transfer to my dream school next year. Meanwhile, she’s at home, bingeing Love Island and yelling at me for not helping her.”

