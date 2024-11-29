Her Sister Stole A 65-Inch TV With Her Husband Since The Store Was Mobbed For Black Friday

Were there any deals you were thrilled about for Black Friday? This woman’s sister and her sister’s husband, Mike, made their way down to their local Walmart to shop the sales yesterday.

While her sister and Mike were in the store, it was a disaster zone. There were hundreds of shoppers in there at once, yet hardly any employees were available to help.

One of the deals going on for Black Friday was an enormous 65-inch TV that was originally $899, on sale for $399.

Her sister and Mike said the checkout lines were absolutely mobbed, so shoppers began walking out of the Walmart along with merchandise.

“Like literally just pushing their carts through without paying because there weren’t enough workers at registers and security couldn’t handle it,” she explained.

“And my sister and Mike joined them. They walked out with a $400 TV because “everyone else was doing it” and “the store should have been better prepared.”

Last night, her sister and Mike were boasting about stealing the TV in front of their family. Her 7-year-old and 12-year-old kids were present, along with her sister’s 8-year-old and 10-year-old kids.

Her sister and Mike laughed and talked about their Black Friday deal as if it were something they should be proud of.

She spoke to her sister privately, pointing out that she literally stole the TV, and talking about that in front of the kids was setting the worst example for them.

“She got defensive, saying I’m being dramatic and that big stores expect this kind of loss during sales and that it’s not really stealing because the store “couldn’t handle their own sale properly,” she said.

“Mike jumped in saying I need to chill and I’m probably just jealous I didn’t get any “deals.” I’m honestly disgusted by the whole thing.”

“Later my kids were asking me if it’s okay to not pay for stuff when stores are really busy, which just proves my point about what message this sends.”

Her sister hasn’t spoken to her since, and meanwhile, her mom and dad are pushing her to issue an apology to her sister for creating problems with her.

Her parents believe she should mind her own business, but she thinks it’s wrong to let her sister off the hook for stealing.

“Am I seriously overreacting here?” she wondered. “Everyone’s acting like this is just normal Black Friday behavior, and I feel like I’m going crazy.”

