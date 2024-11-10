Her Teen Sister’s Having An Affair With Her 60-Year-Old Married Boss

This 32-year-old woman and her 19-year-old sister grew up in extremely sheltered conditions, and because of that, her sister is still far too trusting and naive at her age.

She was the same way, but she’s thirteen years older than her and has really grown up to learn to no longer be like that over the years.

Her sister has never had a boyfriend since their parents didn’t permit them to date anyone, so her sister also lacks experience in the boy department.

Two years ago, her sister started working for a 60-year-old guy, and her sister is now carrying out an emotional affair with her married boss.

“She’s had a crush on her boss for a year, and he recently confessed his feelings for her. He’s (unhappily) married and has kids and grandkids,” she explained.

“My sister doesn’t understand why I’m concerned. She told her boss I know about him, and he apparently said, “Your sister must think I’m a nasty old man.”

She’s not trying to destroy her sister’s relationship or control her sister. She’s just wondering what on earth she should do as a protective big sister.

She can’t just mind her own business and ignore what’s going on in her sister’s life since she is concerned for her.

When she left home, she landed in an abusive relationship that lasted for nine years, and she was barely able to escape.

