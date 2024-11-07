He’s Almost Divorced, But Now His Wife Is Begging To Get Him Back, And He’s Dating A New Girl

As 2022 came to an end, this 34-year-old man’s 32-year-old wife requested a divorce. They were married for a decade and together well before then.

He’s not going to dive into how they landed in a spot where his wife wanted to end their marriage, but let’s just say she was deeply unhappy for a while, leading up to her asking for the divorce.

Additionally, he was depressed (they both were back then), and their relationship fell apart faster than he thought it would.

Then, his wife posted a thirst trap photo on social media, and he confronted her about it. His wife felt that he humiliated her and made her feel terrible, and that, on top of their previous problems, led to his wife leaving him.

He desperately attempted to get his wife to change her mind, and finally, she came up with a compromise: they could do a year-long break, live separately, and then see if they could mend their marriage.

He pleaded with his wife to remain living in their home or suggested they could move somewhere new for a fresh start while working to improve everything.

“She didn’t want to,” he explained. “I begged. She made it clear it wasn’t an option. I historically have been very vocal that I didn’t believe in breaks, and paired with some other small potential breaks in trust during this month-long decision process, I said I couldn’t do a break…”

“Statistically, they don’t work, and if things were going to end, at least if we ended things, we could still be on good terms, and if things fell apart during a break, there’s a good chance that wouldn’t be possible.”

His wife stood firm, moved an hour away from him, and the divorce went ahead, along with their separation.

