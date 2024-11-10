His Doorman Warned Him That The Girl He’s Dating Brings Home A Different Guy Every Night

Doormen are the unsung heroes of so many stories, and nobody knows what goes on in a given building better than they do.

This 27-year-old guy recently began dating a 31-year-old woman who just so lives in the same apartment building that he does. Actually, she lives in the unit right next door to him.

They started their romance approximately three and a half months ago, and things are certainly on the right track for them.

He even got to meet this girl’s parents last month, and they had a conversation agreeing to be exclusive with one another.

“But I always knew there was something off about the situation,” he explained. “She waited 2 months to sleep with me because she insisted that we take it slow because “she only sleeps with men she’s in a relationship with.”

“The other day, to my shock, our doorman, who I’m very close with, pulled me aside to speak with me.”

“He told me that I should stay away from her and that he and the other doormen know I’m a good guy and have been hesitant to say something, but they’ve seen me with her and have tried to warn me.”

His doormen implored him not to buy into a word this girl tells him since she brings home a new guy every single night of the week that she’s not spending with him.

He was horrified to hear this. His doorman is nothing but professional and stays out of the personal lives of the residents. It’s not like this man is invested in the drama or likes to stir the pot.

