His Fiancée Thinks They Should Both Sleep With Someone Else Before Their Wedding In A Couple Weeks

Four years ago, this 28-year-old man started dating his 29-year-old fiancée, and he’s never had a reason to believe something is wrong in their relationship.

Their wedding is happening in just a couple of weeks, but last night, over dinner, his fiancée said they should both sleep with someone else before getting married.

“This stupid idea of hers completely blindsided me,” he explained. “I could tell that she had been thinking about it for some time and just waiting for the perfect moment to bring it up.”

“She said it would be healthy for our relationship, and our marriage would [be] off to a better start because of it.”

“She also claimed it would help get everything out of our systems. In the 4 years we’ve been together, I’ve never thought about being with someone else, but it just sucks to know she doesn’t feel the same way.”

When his fiancée noticed that he was not thrilled about the hall pass concept, she started to backtrack.

He basically stopped speaking to her when that conversation was over and went to sleep. Earlier this morning, his fiancée has been saying sorry like crazy, but it’s too late for that.

She can’t take back her words, and he’s upset. While he loves his fiancée with all of his heart, he feels betrayed.

“I’m not sure if she has a guy in mind or just wants a one-night stand,” he added. “We’re getting married in December, just a few weeks away.”

