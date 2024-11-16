His Girlfriend Gave Him An Ultimatum And Said She’s Dumping Him If He Doesn’t Propose, So Now He’s Not Sure He Wants To

Yesterday evening, this 25-year-old guy’s 23-year-old girlfriend issued him an ugly ultimatum: she said if he doesn’t give her an engagement ring before 2024 is over, she’s dumping him.

The issue here is that he bought her a ring, and he planned out an elaborate proposal for tomorrow, which also happens to be her birthday.

He’s been with his girlfriend for nearly three years, and they met back in college. His girlfriend is his best friend in the whole world, and he can’t envision a life that doesn’t include her.

He’s never before felt like this about another girl. He and his girlfriend have discussed marriage and a family of their own, but he’s been hard at work on his business and getting himself to a financial position that will enable him to support kids.

His girlfriend is fully aware of all this, and she isn’t working at the moment, so he’s been supporting the two of them.

He’s happy to be the sole earner, as he’s able to afford to care for the two of them. Lately, his business has been doing well, and his four years of hard work are finally coming to fruition.

He’s actually on track to have an enormous year financially, so his girlfriend has been window shopping and looking at houses they can buy in the future.

But back to his proposal idea: his girlfriend’s birthday is tomorrow, and she just thinks they’re having a party at their house to celebrate.

He’s been working with his girlfriend’s best friend to organize the entire proposal without her finding out.

